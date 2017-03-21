Country crossover legend Ronnie Milsap to perform at Nebraska State Fair

Releasing a string of hits that kept him in the Top 10 for 16 straight years, Ronnie Milsap will headline Older Nebraskan’s Day at the Nebraska State Fair with a single concert on Wednesday, August 30, at 2pm. Reserved seat tickets are on sale now for $6 plus gate at the Heartland Events Center Box office or at Etix.com. Nebraska State Fair Fan Club tickets are also available for $30 and include premium seating, Fan Club pin and credentials, no lines, no waiting and an official Fan Club tote.

Chelsey Jungck, the fair’s events and entertainment director said, “Ronnie Milsap has released 40 No. 1 hits and sold more than 35 million albums. He remains one of Country Music’s most successful crossover artists. At 71, he continues to tour the country, playing his music that appeals to many generations.”

With hits like “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me” and “Smokey Mountain Rain,” Milsap won four CMA Album of the Year Awards, three CMA Male Vocalist of the Year awards, as well as the CMA Entertainer of the Year Award. In addition to these awards, he’s won five Grammys for Best Male Country Vocal performance and one Grammy for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for his duet with Kenny Rogers, “Make No Mistake, She’s Mine.”

Jungck said, “We’ve returned to one concert for Older Nebraskan’s Day this year to better accommodate our fair guests and to free up time in a very busy Heartland Events Center. We know from the past few years that one concert will have ample room for our fair guests wanting to see Ronnie Milsap in concert.”

Ronnie Milsap

Wednesday, August 30, 2016 at 2pm

Tickets: $6 plus gate and fees at Etix.com or at the Heartland Events Center

box office. Nebraska State Fair Fan Club – $30.00 plus gate and fees.