Country group Shenandoah’s tour bus catches fire

GRAMMY, ACM and CMA award-winning band Shenandoah were spinning the tires a little too hard this weekend on their 30th Anniversary tour, when their tour bus caught fire while on the interstate in Forest City, Arkansas.

Calling on the city’s first responders, firefighters were able to smother the flames and stop the fire from spreading. The band was unable to board the bus again due to the amount of smoke, but are all now home safe. The fire is believed to be the result of a faulty turbo.

“It’s one of the things you always know is possible. You certainly never want it to happen, but it does, and it did. The biggest concern is the safety of the guys we run the highways with,” stated frontman Marty Raybon. “The bus is just a piece of machinery that gets you from one point to the other. We’re so truly grateful no one was injured, and The Lord was watching over us. I don’t want us to ever keep the road that hot again. I do say that with a hardy chuckle!”

Shennendoah will plan the Dundy County Fair in Benkelman on July 28th.

Courtesy