COUNTRY SUPERSTAR CLAY WALKER & RETURN OF DEMO DERBY HEADLINE 2018 SALINE COUNTY FAIR

CRETE, Neb. – The return of an old favorite and a country superstar will headline the 2018 Saline County Fair entertainment slate this July in Crete.

Fair entertainment starts Wednesday, July 18 with the Galaxy of Stars talent search competition and continues the following night with the return of the Saline County Demolition Derby Championships.

The Friday Night Concert Series is back July 20 featuring country superstar Clay Walker with guest performers Forgotten Highway. On Saturday, July 21 is the Area’s Best County Fair PRCA Rodeo.

Country Superstar Coming July 20

Whether on stage or in the recording studio, Clay Walker never gives less than 100 percent, and it’s that kind of dedicated work ethic combined with God-given talent that have made him one of the most successful country acts of the past decade.

He first topped the Billboard country singles chart in 1993 with What’s It to You? and followed with his second consecutive No. 1 hit, Live Until I Die” Since then, he’s placed 31 titles on Billboard’s singles chart including such additional No. 1 hits as Dreaming With my Eyes Open, If I Could Make Living, This Woman and This Man, and Rumor Has It.

Walker has enjoyed his share of success at the cash registers and has consistently been one of the busiest artists on the road. He’s scored four platinum-selling albums (signifying sales of a million units) and two gold albums, discs that sold over 500,000 units.

He was named Best New Male Vocalist by Radio & Records and Country Music Roundup and was nominated for the Best New Male Vocalist award by the Academy of Country Music.

Overall, Walker has had 23 Top 20 hits and 19 Top 10 hits such as Who Needs You Baby, Hypnotize The Moon, Only on Days That End in ‘Y’, One, Two, I Love You, Watch This, Then What?, You’re Beginning to Get to Me; Live, Laugh, Love; The Chain of Love, .4 Few Questions, I Can’t Sleep, Fall and the 2010 hit She Won’t Be Lonely Long.

Walker has the midpoint headliner slot which begins at 9:30 p.m.

With the perfect harmony between today’s modern country hits and yesterday’s country classics, Forgotten Highway prides itself on being able to successfully walk the line between the two worlds.

Combining the guitar sounds of the 1950s and integrating them with modern country and acoustic instruments has given Forgotten Highway one of the most unique country voices on the music scene today.

Teaming up with some of the youngest and most talented musicians in the Midwest has allowed front men Hunter and Andrew the opportunity to create and refine a sound that is as unique as anything that comes out of Nashville today.

After touring for only three years, performing at Country on the River and playing main stages of church festivals and Fourth of July parties seemed to be the pinnacle of their success, but Forgotten Highway has made it clear that they are not at all done, as they have lately opened for Phil Vassar, The Swon Brothers, Chris Cagle, and Sawyer Brown.

There are additional credits include opening for country superstars Joe Nichols, .38 Special, Gary Allan, Sawyer Brown and Little Texas.

Forgotten Highway will kick off the night at 7:30 p.m. and play in the beer garden following the Clay Walker concert at 11 p.m.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the comfortable atmosphere of the Lakebed Amphitheater in Crete’s Tuxedo Park.

Tickets for the Friday Night Concert Series are available for $20 until the day of the show when they increase to $25. They are available online at www.eventbrite.com (search Clay Walker) or at Ace Hardware and Pinnacle Bank, Crete; Citizens State Bank in Friend; Barnas Drug and the Saline County Extension Office in Wilber.

Demolition Derby Is Back!

With popularity of demolition derbies back on the increased in Nebraska, the Saline County Demolition Derby Championships are slated Thursday, July 19 beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the lakebed area. Competition will be held Stock and 1990s & Newer classes.

Pre-registrations and information are available from Bryce Horak, SCAS Secretary, 402-641-5739.

Potentially, $5,000 in prize money is up for grabs in the two divisions.

Winner of the Stock Class takes home $800 with second- through sixth-place finishers taking home $600, $400, $300, $250 and $100, respectively, while the 90s & Newer winner earns a $500 purse.

Remaining 90s & Newer payout will be determined by number of entries.

Galaxy of Stars Talent Search

The Galaxy of Stars Talent Search is back at the Saline County Fair for the fourth-consecutive year on Wednesday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. as it continues to gain popularity among local residents.

The contest provides Nebraska vocalists, dancers, musicians, variety acts and songwriters of all ages with the opportunity to develop and showcase their talents, according to Ag Society board member Bill Voss and Crete Lions Club member Janette Drohman, coordinators of the local contest.

The performers are judged on overall quality of talent (50 percent), stage presence and presentation (20 percent), technical skill level (20 percent) and star quality/shine factor (10 percent).

Competition is held in three age divisions: 12 and Under, 13 to 18 Years, and 19 and Over. There will be cash awards for the top three overall performers plus other awards and trophies.

The July 18 event, held in the air-conditioned Exhibition Building, is a qualifying step for the state Galaxy of Stars semifinals and finals held at the Nebraska State Fair.

More information on entering the Galaxy of Stars is available on the event website, www.galaxyofstarstalentsearch.com or by going to www.salinecountyfair.org on the Internet.