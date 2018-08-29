County attorney still pushing to add position, hire daughter

McCook, Neb. — A southwest Nebraska county attorney who wants to employ his daughter for some part-time legal work wants county commissioners to reconsider their decision to not let him hire a second deputy attorney.

The McCook Daily Gazette reports that Red Willow County Attorney Paul Wood had included more than $19,000 for the hire in his 2018-19 budget proposal.

But Commissioners Jacque Riener and Earl McNutt said last week they couldn’t justify spending the money and that their denial had little to do with Wood’s desire to hire his daughter.

On Monday Wood asked commissioners to reconsider his proposal.

One commissioner made a motion to do so, but the motion died for lack of a second. The issue was tabled until the Sept. 10 meeting.