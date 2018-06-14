County seeks further review in wrongful convictions case

Beatrice, Neb. — A Nebraska county will seek further review of a $28.1 million judgment awarded to six people who were wrongfully convicted of murder.

On Monday a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to overturn the jury’s 2016 verdict against Gage County and two former law enforcement officials.

The Gage County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to ask that the entire 8th U.S. Circuit Appeals Court review the appeal.

Patrick O’Brien is one of the attorneys representing Gage County, and he says rehearings of appeals are rarely granted. He says the county could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court if the rehearing were not granted.

The verdict was awarded to the Beatrice Six for their wrongful convictions in the 1985 rape and killing of 68-year-old Helen Wilson. They spent more than 75 years combined in prison until DNA evidence cleared them in 2008.