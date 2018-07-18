County to weigh US Supreme Court appeal on $28.1M judgment

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-323846 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Luke Fochtman | July 18, 2018
Courtesy/visitsoutheastnebraska.org

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) _ Gage County officials will be meeting with attorneys to consider appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court a $28.1 million judgment awarded to six people who were wrongfully convicted of murder.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Gage County’s appeal for a full court review Tuesday. A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit court declined June 11 to overturn a jury’s 2016 verdict. The verdict was awarded to the Beatrice Six for their wrongful convictions in the 1985 rape and killing of 68-year-old Helen Wilson in Beatrice. They spent more than 75 years combined in prison until
DNA evidence cleared them in 2008.

County board chairman Myron Dorn said Tuesday that bankruptcy might be a county option as well.

The ruling poses major financial problems for rural Gage County, which collects about $8 million a year in taxes and hired a bankruptcy attorney shortly after the verdict.

