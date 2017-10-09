class="post-template-default single single-post postid-264744 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
County treasurer reimbursed for mileage in felony case

County treasurer reimbursed for mileage in felony case

BY Associated Press | October 9, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska investigators say a county treasurer accused of selling cars without a dealer’s license and helping customers evade taxes was reimbursed for mileage for driving to and from an auto auction.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Lancaster County Treasurer Andy Stebbing has been charged with falsifying bills of sale, filing fraudulent state income taxes and selling cars without a license. He last appeared in court Sept. 22 but hasn’t submitted a plea.

Nebraska State Patrol reports show Stebbing was reimbursed at least $70 for mileage costs to and from the Lincoln Auto Auction in Waverly over the past two years. Being paid for mileage not connected to work violates state and county rules.

