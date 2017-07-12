County treasurer takes plea deal in forgery, misconduct case

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska county treasurer accused of forgery and official misconduct has taken a plea deal.

Court records say 65-year-old Barb Sebesta pleaded no contest Tuesday to three misdemeanor counts of official misconduct as Dawes County treasurer. Prosecutors dropped three more misconduct counts and one of forgery in exchange for Sebesta’s pleas. Her sentencing is set for Sept. 8.

She declined to comment Wednesday and referred an AP reporter to her attorney, who didn’t immediately return a message.

A state audit alleged Sebesta altered a check written by a taxpayer. Sebesta has said she was trying to clarify the proper amount for a bank. She also was accused of twice failing to collect sales tax and of failing to maintain trust balances in a timely fashion.