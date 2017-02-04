County treasurers to post list of delinquent tax properties

County treasurers across the state are putting together lists of delinquent tax property. State Property Tax Administrator Ruth Sorensen says a legislative bill passed in 2014 requires treasurers to compile the lists and forward the information to the Nebraska Department of Revenue, Property Assessment Division…

“It requires the county treasurers to forward the electronic copy of the delinquent list… to me…and then we compile it and put the compiled list on the website of the Department of Revenue.”

Delinquent tax sales are generally held the first Monday in March each year at court houses across the state. In 2016, taxes on about 270 properties went on sale in Dawson County and all but 18 were sold. $230,000 was collected from the sale, with all of it going into the coffers for distribution to schools and communities.

More information about delinquent taxes may be found on the Department’s website: www.revenue.nebraska.gov/