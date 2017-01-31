class="post-template-default single single-post postid-212199 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Couple accused of injuring 3-year-old girl in Beatrice | KRVN Radio

Couple accused of injuring 3-year-old girl in Beatrice

BY Tyler Cavalli | January 31, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Couple accused of injuring 3-year-old girl in Beatrice

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) _ A Beatrice couple have been accused of injuring a 3-year-old girl.

Beatrice radio station KWBE reports that 34-year-old Jason Sanchez and 33-year-old Laura Blakely were arrested Monday. Online court records don’t list the names of attorneys who could comment for them.

Police began investigating after the girl was hospitalized for two days around Christmas. The girl has since recovered, and she and her older brother have been placed in foster care.

Police Lt. Mike Oliver says Blakely is the children’s mother.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments