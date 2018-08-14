Couple accused of keeping food from sons, sitting on them

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-329054 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 14, 2018
Emerson, Neb. — The parents of two teenagers in northeast Nebraska are accused of locking cupboards and a refrigerator to keep their sons from eating snacks and sitting on the boys as punishment.

Dakota County Court records say 41-year-old Blaine Busker and his 38-year-old wife, Donella Busker, are each charged with two misdemeanor counts of child abuse.

A court document says the boys were only allowed to wash their clothes once a week and allowed to shower only every other day. The parents padlocked the bathroom that contained the home’s only shower.

