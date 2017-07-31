Couple arrested with stolen moving van appear in court

A California man and woman made an initial appearance in Dawson County Court Friday in connection with a stolen rental moving truck that was found in the Lexington Wal-mart parking lot last Thursday. According to court records, Lexington Police Department officers were dispatched to Wal-mart on a report that a moving van, reported stolen from Stockton, CA, was tracked to that location by OnStar.

They found a man and a woman sleeping in a pick-up that was on a boat trailer being towed by the moving van. They advised officers that they were in the process of moving from California to Missouri according to a court record. Officers performed a search at the scene and uncovered drug-related items along with several containers of suspected Marijuana. Forty-two-year-old Anthony Corrado and 41-year-old Andrea Frantin, both of Valley Springs, CA were arrested and lodged in the Dawson County Jail. Three juveniles traveling with the couple were placed with the Department of Health and Human Services.

Both were arraigned in Dawson County Court Friday. Corrado is charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of Cocaine. Frantin is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Both were also charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute. Bond for Corrado was set at 10% of $200,000 while Frantin’s bond was set at 10% of $100,000. Both were scheduled for preliminary hearings on August 7, 2017 at 9:00am.

Lexington Police Captain Paul Schwarz says the investigation is continuing and more charges could be filed.