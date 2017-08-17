Couple caught in Nebraska with $2.4M in drug money sentenced

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A federal judge in Nebraska has sentenced a Chicago couple arrested last year in a major drug bust.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 66-year-old Michael Melchior was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison, and 64-year-old Peggy Brennan received three years of probation.

Melchior and Brennan were arrested in what authorities have described as Lancaster County’s largest drug-cash seizure. Authorities confiscated more than $2.4 million from an RV during a traffic stop along Interstate 80 in Lincoln, plus nearly $607,000 and 10 pounds of marijuana in Chicago.

Melchior pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and Brennan pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony for failing to report her knowledge of what Melchior was doing.