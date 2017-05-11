Couple charged with abuse after makeshift child cage found

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235314 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | May 11, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say officers searching a south Omaha home for drugs and other evidence found a makeshift cage used by a couple to corral a 3-year-old girl.

Police reports say a baby gate had been fastened to the top of a crib to form the cage that apparently was often occupied by the girl. She and a 12-year-old boy were removed from the home by state authorities after the April 18 search.

Court records say 32-year-old Kaylee Taylor and 34-year-old Joseph Hamilton both face two counts of felony child abuse. Hamilton also is charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and theft counts and four felony drug charges.

Jail records say both remained in custody Thursday. Their attorneys didn’t immediately return calls from The Associated Press.

