Couple die after pickup hits tree near Seward college campus | KRVN Radio

Couple die after pickup hits tree near Seward college campus

BY Associated Press | July 9, 2018
Seward, Neb. —  Authorities say a man and his wife died at hospitals after their pickup truck hit a tree in the eastern Nebraska city of Seward.

The crash occurred around 1:10 p.m. Friday near the Concordia College campus.

Seward police say it appears 80-year-old Richard Roth was driving when he had a medical problem before his pickup struck the tree.

Police say he and his 80-year-old wife, Eleanor, were taken to Seward Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead there. She died after being transferred to a Lincoln hospital.
The couple lived in Seward.

