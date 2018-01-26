class="post-template-default single single-post postid-286625 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Couple plead not guilty to charges unrelated to slaying

BY Associated Press | January 26, 2018
Courtesy/ Taney County (MO) Jail. Abrey Trail, Bailey Boswell.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A couple considered people of interest in the slaying of a Nebraska woman have pleaded not guilty to charges in an unrelated gold coin scheme.

Aubrey Trail entered his pleas Thursday in a U.S. District Court videoconference. He’s being held in a Leavenworth, Kansas, prison. Bailey Boswell entered her pleas Monday in Lincoln.

Investigators say Trail used a false name in November 2015 when he persuaded a Kansas couple to enter a joint venture to purchase a gold coin, with the understanding they would later sell the coin and split the profits.

Prosecutors say the coin wasn’t worth what Trail had said and that Trail and Boswell used false documents and websites for the ruse.
Authorities say the two are people of interest in the death of a 24-year-old Lincoln woman, Sidney Loofe. They were arrested Nov. 30 near Branson, Missouri

 

