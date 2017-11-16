class="post-template-default single single-post postid-272494 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Court-martial date set for airman charged with murder

BY Associated Press | November 16, 2017
OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) _ An Offutt Air Force Base judge advocate general has set a court-martial hearing on April 3 for an airman accused of killing another airman in an Offutt dormitory last year.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Airman 1st Class Timothy Wilsey faces life without parole if he’s found guilty of strangling 20-year-old Airman 1st Class Rhianda Dillard on Aug. 1, 2016.

Offutt officials say surveillance footage recorded three days before Dillard’s body was found showed Wilsey walking into Turner Hall with Dillard and walking out alone a short time later. He then went absent from the base without leave.

Wilsey was arrested 11 days later in Emporia, Virginia. An investigator says a journal written by Wilsey found on him at the time of his arrest described the killing in lurid detail.

