Cowboy Ultra race set for May 20-21

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Tourism Commission and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission invite teams of runners and ambitious individuals to participate in the second Cowboy Ultra on May 20-21. This is a race in which solo runners and relay teams trek the entire 191 miles of the Cowboy Trail from Valentine to Norfolk.

“After last year’s success, we knew we needed to again give people the opportunity to do this adventure run,” said Nebraska Tourism Commission Ecotourism Consultant Alex Duryea. “What makes this event so fun is the venue. Not many people running the Ultra have run on the Cowboy Trail, let alone the whole thing.”

The Cowboy Ultra, organized by Angry Cow Adventures, is limited to 75 people. Registration is $70 per person.

The Cowboy Trail is the longest former stretch of railroad to be converted into a trail in the United States. The trail allows for biking, horseback riding, and hiking and passes through many small towns. Game and Parks has operated and maintained the trail since 1994, when it was gifted to them by the Nebraska Legislature. A portion of the proceeds from the Cowboy Ultra will support improvements in Nebraska’s state parks and recreation areas.

For more information on the Cowboy Ultra or to register visit https://www.raceregister.net/event?action=view&id=290 or call 402-432-3622.