Cozad City Council Discusses, Economic Development, Eclipse and Stray Cats

COZAD – The Cozad City Council met on Monday, June 19, for their regular meeting. The council discussed several requests from the Cozad Development Company, a liquor licence, a celebration for the the solar eclipse and a rash of stray cats in the downtown area.

The CDC and its new director, Jen McKeone, requested redevelopment authority, a workforce housing plan and told the members that they have applied and have been approved for a revolving loan plan, which they have done several times in the past.

McKeone set a date for a public meeting to discuss the Economic Development Plan. July 10, will be the date for constituents to look at the details of the plan. After that meeting, the plan will be voted on by the council during their next meeting.

In other news, a special designated liquor license was granted to the Elks for a July 28 luau. The council also heard of the plans to block off the city streets for the eclipse on August 21. Cozad will be one of the towns along the way that will have the longest lasting eclipse in the country. The celebration will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. In related news, the Wilson Library is having eclipse classes throughout the month of July. Interested persons can contact the library for more information.

Finally, council members heard of an increasing issue with feral cats in the downtown. Police Chief Mark Montgomery said they have trapped several, but he said there are just to many. He asked the council for direction. Several options were presented. The issue was tabled until more study is done. Citizens were reminded not to feed the cats.