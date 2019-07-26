Cozad City Council Makes Final Approval on Loan for New Cozad Hotel, CDC Matters Discussed.

Cozad City Council met on Monday for their regular meeting and discussed matters with the Cozad Development Corporation (CDC).

The council approved the REDLG (Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program) Loan of $360,000 to the Cozad Hotel Group LLC as recommended by Cozad Development Corporation. CDC Executive Director Jen McKoene explained the 10 year loan for the construction of the Cobblestone Hotel to come to Cozad.

Loose end tasks on the planning are expected to be finalized with hopes of ground breaking in the coming weeks.

Other items discussed were some issues that have come up with the new housing development project on the east side of Cozad along Newell Street.

The council and CDC touched on matters pertaining to decisions on the setback footage of the side lots as well as placements of storm drains. No official action was taken, but the council and CDC used the time to communicate progress with the project and it’s issues.

The council will meet for their next scheduled meeting on August 5, 2019 at 7:00 pm.