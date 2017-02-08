Cozad City Council Meets On Monday

COZAD – The Cozad City Council members approved a two special use liquor licences at Monday night’s meeting.
On Feb. 24 the Cork and Cap asked for a special designated license for the Turkey Federation Dinner that will be held at Chipper Hall. The council approved the license
Also, the council approved a license from Big E’s for March 17 also at Chipper Hall.
In other business, the city council approved Kris Riley and Jeanne Haskell to be members of the Improvement District Board No. 1.
The next Cozad City Council meeting will be Feb. 20 at 7:30.