Cozad City Council Meets

COZAD – The Cozad City Council met on Monday night, the council designated a special use liquor license and tabled a discussion of water usage at the Sports Complex.

Council Members approved a request by Big E’s for a special designated license for a June 10 wedding.

The council welcomed Jen McKeone as the new director of the Cozad Development Corporation and discussed their working relationship with the CDC.

In other actions, the members tabled a discussion on the issue of a water well at the softball and baseball sports complex. The complex is on the right of way of the Union Pacific Railroad. UP has stated that they will not allow the use of a water well on their right of way. The council will look into alternatives and costs for the project.

The next regular meeting is set for May 22 at 7:30.