Cozad City Council Met on Monday, May 22.

The Cozad City Council met on Monday evening to approve plans for the termination of the water well at the Sports complex, appoint replacements on the Cozad Housing Authority, consideration of blocking off streets for June 30 for fireworks and consideration of request by the Cozad Development Corporation to get a preliminary estimate on costs for improvements on Disposal Road.

The council approved the consideration of the Union Pacific Railroad agreement on the termination of the water well at the Sports Complex with a softball and baseball field south of the elevator. A plan to send on to UP has been approved along with costs of the project. The plan for the UP is to go south of the UP right of way and obtain water from a different source. This plan was specifically put together to not tear up any asphalt. The city will now wait for UP’s approval on the plan.

The council approved the request by the Cozad Development Corporation (CDC) to engage an engineering firm to do a preliminary estimate on costs for improvements on Disposal Road. The CDC is applying for a $300,000 grant from the USDA and is asking that the council match 20% of the grant for $60,000 which will come out of the city’s sales tax funding. The CDC is wanting to be “shovel ready” once the grant is in place and the engineering firm places a hotel feasibility estimate. Other things the grant will go towards are improving the Disposal Road by paving the road and beautifying the area near the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The council will also consider changing the name of the road.

The council approved the Mayor Nancy Meyer appointments of Karmen Morse to replace Zachary Peden and Chuck Bergin to replace Doug Swan on the Cozad Housing Authority.

Council Members approved the request of Troy Wuehler to block off streets on June 30th for fireworks at the American Lutheran Church, as well as July 1st set for a possible rain delay.

The next Cozad City Council meeting will be June 5, 2017.