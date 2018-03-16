Cozad healthcare celebrated at Wednesday reception

Cozad Community Health System hosted a Business After Hours Wednesday March 14, 2018 at the Cozad elk’s Club to introduce new provider staff to the community and recognize physician staff in advance of National Doctor’s Day on March 30th. A large crowd attended and filled the banquet room.

CCHS Administrator Lyle Davis gave a brief program and opened that despite healthcare getting a bad rap in recent years, “we’re very fortunate to have what we have in our little community.” He noted Cozad Community Hospital provides nearly $18 Million in healthcare each year. This year the Hospital is on pace to have 700 admissions along with 17,000 lab tests. The Home Health and Hospice divisions make over 8,000 visits in five central Nebraska counties, while traveling over 100,000 miles last year. The Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy clinics have nearly 7,000 patients visits annually. X-rays, Ultrasounds , CT scans number around “and we continue to grow”.

Davis said a specialty outpatient clinic was added 7 years ago and now sees around 8,000 visits each year. He pointed out that the nearest specialist is 50 miles away in Kearney. With patients seeing a specialist “that comes to our community” it saved them around 800,000 miles of travel.

He said CCHS has more than 145 employees “and we are looking to grow.”

Davis talked about the encouragement of staff to take leadership roles and noted additional community activities including the recent Daddy-Daughter Dance, Nerf War and the Downtown Run Around.

He spoke of the project underway to upgrade their Electronic Health Record system. Representatives of an Alabama company called CPSI have been in the community the past 10 weeks to install and train on the system. About a dozen of them were at the Business After Hours and were recognized.

Davis recognized the current physician staff in advance of National Doctor’s Day on March 30th. They include Dr. Stephen Nemeth with 23 years of service, Dr. Pat Wetovick, 18 years and Dr. Jack Cole, 16 years. He also introduced two new Nurse Practitioners Kristi Follmer, N.P. and Cassandra Munoz, N.P. who joined the staff in recent months. Also introduced was Dr. Michelle Rose who will be joining the staff this September.