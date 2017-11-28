Cozad man accused of attempted assault with vehicle

Cozad Police arrested a 30-year-old Cozad man on a Dawson County arrest warrant in connection with an incident reported November 18, 2017 near his residence. According to an arrest affidavit, a man reportedly attempted to run a woman over with a vehicle. When witnesses confronted the driver, the driver drove recklessly and attempted to hit them too with the vehicle. The investigation led Cozad officers to a nearby resident but, he refused to come out. An arrest warrant was obtained on Patrick Stevens and he was arrested Thursday evening(Nov 23rd) and booked into the Dawson County Jail.

Stevens was arraigned in Dawson County Court Monday on three counts of attempted 2nd Degree Assault and Willful Reckless Driving. His bond was set at 10$ of $20,000 and ordered to have no contact with witnesses in the case. His next hearing is set for December 7, 2017 at 11:30am in Dawson County Court.