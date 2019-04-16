Cozad man charged with assault with bodily fluid

A 49-year-old Cozad man has been charged in Dawson County Court with Assault of an Officer with Bodily Fluid and Disturbing the Peace. It stems from an incident Monday evening at a Cozad residence. A man was dropped off in the 100 Block of West 11th Street when he allegedly began urinating in front of the residence and throwing trash in the yard. While the suspect was being placed in a Cozad Police Department, he spit on an officer according to a police report.

Bond for Aaron Gaudreault was set at 10% of $5,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the officer and resident of the home. Gaudreault’s next hearing was set for April 30, 2019 at 9:30am.