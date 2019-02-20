Cozad man faces multiple drug charges in arrest

A Cozad Police Department investigation into drug activity at a Cozad residence, culminated with the serving of a Dawson County Arrest Warrant on a resident Tuesday afternoon. William Kostman, Jr, age 47 of Cozad, was booking into the Dawson County Jail on 9 felony counts, along with one misdemeanor charge and an two infractions. Kostman, also known as “Tuffy” Kostman, was arraigned on the charges in Dawson County Court Wednesday morning. His bond set at 10% of $50,000 and his next court hearing was set for February 28, 2019 at 2:00pm in Dawson County Court.

Most of Kostman’s charges stem from an investigation that began in March 2018. Information was developed on possible drug activity at the Kostman residence that led to the serving of a search warrant on the residence by Cozad Police officers. Four people were in the residence at the time and all had guns within arm’s reach according to a court affidavit. The search resulted in the several firearms being seized including one identified as being stolen from Kearney. Also, seized were multiple electronics equipment and drug-related items. Searches were also conducted of three vehicles on the property at the time.

Charges against Kostman include Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Alprazolam, Possession of Zolpidem, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of LSD, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Marijuana-Less Than An Ounce, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine.