Cozad man stabbed, wife arrested

Around 1:45am Sunday morning, the Cozad Police Department received a report of an assault involving weapons in the 200 block of west 10th street in Cozad, Nebraska.

Upon arriving, Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery says officers found 29-year-old Justin Morrison, laying on the ground with a knife protruding from his left shoulder. Justin Morrison advised that his wife, 32-year-old Dimon L. Morrison, had stabbed him during a domestic altercation.

Both parties were transported to Cozad Community Hospital for treatment of injuries. Justin Morrison was later transferred to Good Samaritian Hospital.

Dimon Morrison was released from the Cozad Community Hospital and was placed in custody. Dimon Morrison was charged with 1st degree assault Domestic and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Dimon Morrison was transported to the Dawson County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.