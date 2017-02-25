Cozad motel robbed 2nd time this week

An armed robbery occurred early Saturday morning at The Rodeway Inn in Cozad. It’s the second time the motel has been robbed in less than a week. Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery says the latest occurred around 2:50am Saturday as a suspect entered the front door, brandished a large knife and demanded money. The suspect, described as a white male, fled to the west of the motel on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. The full description of the suspect is a white male, 5-11 inches tall around 200 pounds, dressed in a short sleeve black t-shirt, with a gray cloth, possibly a towel wrapped around his face. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

The previous armed robbery occurred Monday morning around 2:15am as two males entered while wearing masks. One was described as a thin, white male. The other is believed to be a Hispanic male. A handgun was displayed and an undisclosed amount of money was taken. One of them may have been called “Shawn”.

Chief Montgomery says the clerk’s purse was later recovered at Cubby’s convenience store in Gothenburg. It appeared the suspects were driving a small, U-Haul cargo van and were last seen traveling westbound on Interstate 80. The Gothenburg Police Department and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office area assisting in the investigation.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents please call the Cozad Police Department at 308-784-2366.