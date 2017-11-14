Cozad Passes Econ Development Plan and Funding

COZAD – Cozad citizens voted overwhelming to continue with the 1.5% sales takes that was issued in 1999.

The measure came in two parts. Proposition 1 was the question as to whether or not to approve the plan. Proposition 2 was to approve the funding for the plan. Prop. 1 passed 542 to 173 and Prop. 2 passed 575 to 187.

Cozad Development Corporation (CDC) Director, Jen McKeone said it was great news.

“This is an endorsement by the citizens of the CDC,” McKeone said, “it shows that our residents are invested in their own future by helping us so that we have tools and resources to continue to grow our community.”

This was the first time that county had used mail-in ballots. McKeone said she was nervous about the outcome, but she said, it looks like it worked.