Cozad stabbing victim treated and released from hospital

Cozad Police Department responded at 1:45 .m. to a report of an assault involving weapons in a residential area of the community. Officers found 29 year old Justin Morrison laying on the ground with a knife protruding from his left shoulder. Morrison said his wife, 32 year old Dimon Morrison, had stabbed him during a domestic altercation. Both were transported to Cozad Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Justin Morrison was later transferred to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Justin Morrison was treated and released from Good Samaritan Hospital and Cozad Police cited him for third degree domestic assault.

Dimon Morrison was released from Cozad Community Hospital and placed in custody. She was charged with 1st degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Dimon Morrison was then transported to the Dawson County Jail.