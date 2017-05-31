Cozad woman arrested on alcohol offense with children in vehicle

The Cozad Police Department arrested a 57-year-old Cozad woman on multiple charges following a traffic stop along Highway 30. It occurred around 3:45pm on Sunday afternoon. Cozad Police Sgt. John Peden said someone reported a vehicle traveling on Highway 30 east of Cozad, that was driving erratically and at high speeds. A Cozad officer intercepted the vehicle in Cozad and performed a traffic stop. The officer observed the driver as having slurred speech and smelling of an alcoholic beverage. The officer also observed two small children in the back seat of the vehicle not in child seats but, both buckled with the same seatbelt. Sgt. Peden says the woman was unable to perform field sobriety tests due to her apparent level of intoxication. The woman, Tonja Smith, was placed under arrest and taken to the Dawson County Jail.

Smith was arraigned in Dawson County Court Tuesday morning on misdemeanor charges of Resisting Arrest, Transporting Child While Intoxicated, Driving Under the Influence and Refusal to Submit To Testing. Smith was released on her own recognizance and her next court appearance set for June 15, 2017 at 9:30am.