Cozad woman sentenced in January pursuit

A Cozad woman will serve 15 months probation in connection with a pursuit earlier this year with a child in her vehicle. On January 30, 2017, a Dawson County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on a highway. As the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle it got onto a gravel and traveled at a high rate of speed before eventually stopping. A two-year-old child was in the passenger seat with no restraints according to a court report. The driver, 22-year-old Chasity Layman was arrested on multiple charges including felony flight to avoid arrest, misdemeanor child abuse, speeding, stop sign violation and failure to use a child passenger restraint. In a plea agreement, Layman had since pled guilty in Dawson County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of flight to avoid arrest and child abuse.

On Monday, Layman came for sentencing before District Judge Jim Doyle. He attorney Corey Burns said Layman is currently working long hours at two jobs to support herself and children. He said the case has had a significant affect on her life and prevented her from finishing a nursing program that she had been working toward.

Layman told Judge Doyle that she had learned her lesson and acknowledged the consequences she suffered. Judge Doyle then imposed the 15 month term of probation with a 30-day jail sentence at the end, that could be waived upon successful completion of probation. He also listed a number of programs he wanted Layman to complete during her probation.