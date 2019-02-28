Cozad Woman Wins $30,000 Playing Red White & Blue

Lincoln, NE – February 27, 2019 – Jacqueline Neill of Cozad won $30,000 playing the Red White & Blue Scratch game from the Nebraska Lottery.

Neill’s winning ticket was purchased at Time Saver #19 at 102 West 6th Street in Cozad.

Neill, who claimed her prize on February 27 at the Nebraska Lottery’s Lincoln office, said that she’d received quite a few Nebraska Lottery Scratch tickets as Christmas gifts, but had left them unscratched until about three weeks after Christmas.

She woke up early one morning and decided to scratch them off. She hit a few smaller wins before she got to the Red White & Blue ticket. She scratched it off and had to get a couple sets of eyes on it to make sure she’d won.

“I went over and woke my husband,” she said. “Then I called my son Michael to make sure I was seeing it right.”

Michael called the Nebraska Lottery offices to confirm the win. Once it was all settled, they made a plan to come claim the prize.

Neill said that she doesn’t have any big plans for her winnings, but is planning on investing some of the money.

“I was very happy,” she said. “I was shocked. This was really a surprise.”

As a $5 Scratch game, Red White & Blue offers players a chance to win prizes from $5 to $30,000. The chances of winning $30,000 are one in 120,000, while the odds of winning any prize are one in 3.68.