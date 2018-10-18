Cozad Woman Wins $50,000 Playing Crossword Connect

Cheryl Hock of Cozad won $50,000 playing $50,000 Crossword Connect from the Nebraska Lottery.

Hock purchased her winning ticket from Pump & Pantry #32 at 604 E Highway 30 in Cozad.

When Hock came to claim her prize at the Nebraska Lottery offices in Lincoln on October 12, she said that she buys five Scratch tickets every week and scratches one off every day. “Except Saturday and Sunday,” she said.

She was at work when she scratched off her winning ticket and got some conflicting information. Both Hock and her husband Randy thought she’d won $500 and a coworker thought she’d won $1,000, so she took it to a convenience store where the clerk told her she’d won $50,000.

“I about fainted,” Hock said. “She said I turned really white.”

Hock said she’ll be investing her winnings, but said they might have a little fun with some of the money.

As $5 Scratch game, $50,000 Crossword Connect offers players the chance to win prizes from $5 to $50,000. The chances of winning $50,000 are 1 in 198,000 while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.59.