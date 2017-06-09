Cozad’s Wilson Public Library Is Selected For Science Programming Grant.

The Wilson Public Library in Cozad has been selected for the NASA@ My Library STEM programming initiative. Over 500 libraries nationwide applied for this program and Cozad was among the 75 libraries chosen to participate. The program will be held between now and October 2018.

Children’s Librarian Jessica Wall says this program will get kids excited about science, math and engineering, as well as inspire them to get involved in science down the road in their higher education.

With this program the library will recieve ablets with pre-loaded apps, educational games and vizualizations pertaining to the kit materials given to them. Two NASA STEM Facilitation Kits, that have a value of $750) will be given to the library. These kits are designed for hands-on STEM programming with tools and activities basked on the themes “Sun-Earth-Moon Connections” and “Expanding Your Senses.” The library will also recieve a $500 grant to cover the cost of programming.

The library hopes to also work with the science teachers and Afterzone at Cozad Community Schools to provide additional educational opportunities beyond the grant.