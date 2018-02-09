Crane River Theater 2018 season revealed at Sneak Peek Dinner

KRVN receives “Business Taking Flight” media award at Sneak Peek Dinner

Courtesy/Kerri Garrison Photography — Bottom Row (L-R) KRVN Promotions Director Beth Rogers & 93.1 “The River” Morning Host Lana Greene

Kearney, Ne. — A celebratory evening to benefit Crane River Theater’s season productions and arts education programs was held Thursday at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney. Crane River Theater Artistic Director Steve Barth tells the Rural Radio Network…

“What’s exciting is that the first year we did a show, we were getting about 300-400 people as an audience for like our outdoor production…and now into our 9th year…we’re getting about 2,000-3,000 people that are coming out for each of our productions at Yanney Park,,,and all of our other productions have just grown in attendance and excitement and drawn in people from all over Nebraska and northern Kansas…so we’re pretty excited with where the theater is heading.”

Thursday night’s Sneak Peek Dinner introduced guests to seven productions in the upcoming season. This 9th season kicks off with “The Secret Garden” with the Kearney Symphony Orchestra at the UNK Fine Arts Recital Hall on March 11 & 12.

KRVN received a “Business Taking Flight” award at Thursday night’s dinner. Other recipients of the award were the Kearney Hub, NTV & KGFW. The “Organization Taking Flight” award went to The Archway. The “Individuals Taking Flight” award went to Roger & Lynda Francis and Paul & Peggy Braden.

The 2018 Crane River Theater Season:

. The Secret Garden, a concert production with the Kearney Symphony Orchestra

. The Boys Next Door, a heartwarming play in partnership with UNK Theatre

. Madagascar, a musical adventure under the open sky at Yanney Park

. Annie, a rags-to-riches story that has become an American classic

. Celebrate Broadway, a collection of Broadway show-stoppers

. The Last Five Years, an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about love

. Let It Snow. a holiday trandition for the whole family

To order tickets for the shows or for more information, visit CraneRiverTheater.org or call 308-627-5796.