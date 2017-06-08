Crash on I-80 near Cozad claims one life

Cozad, Neb. — A two-car crash early Thursday on Interstate 80 one half mile west of Cozad in Dawson County has claimed one life and sent another person to the hospital. The crash occurred just before 1:00 a.m.

A car driven by Deloyce Robinson, 89, of North Platte, entered the westbound lanes of I-80 traveling the wrong direction when it collided with a pick-up driven by Nicholas Yonce, 28, of Garner, North Carolina. Robinson was killed in the accident. Nebraska State Patrol investigators determined that Robinson had not been

wearing his seat belt.

Yonce was treated at the Cozad hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Yonce was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

“This is a tragic crash, but an important reminder that all motorists should wear their seat belt,” said Major Mike Gaudreault, Nebraska State Patrol Field Services Division Commander. “Of the 79 fatalities on Nebraska roadways in 2017, 80 percent have not been wearing seat belts. Properly wearing your seat belt dramatically increases your chances of surviving an accident.”

All lanes of I-80 at Mile Marker 222 have reopened after a two-hour closure of the westbound lanes to complete the investigation.