Creative Animal Tour to bring tiny house, big message to Lincoln

Lincoln, Nebraska, Oct. 5, 2017 – The Creative Animal Tour is bringing its sustainability message and tiny house on wheels to the School of Natural Resources on Oct. 12 at Hardin Hall, 3310 Holdrege St.

The tour is the brainchild of the Creative Animal Foundation, a nonprofit organization devoted to advancing education and science through programs dedicated to conservation, sustainability, wildlife preservation and protecting the world’s oceans and waterways. Foundation co-creators Stephanie Arne, host of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom,” and Tim Davison, wildlife artist, have been crisscrossing the United States since Jan. 1, speaking at schools, universities, businesses and festivals.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12, they’ll open their tiny house to guests on East Campus.

“We know that 99 percent of Americans have never seen a tiny home in person, let alone been inside one,” Davison said. “We want to offer that opportunity to get folks to think and to ask themselves how much they really need to live a full lifestyle and be happy.”

The pair also will speak about sustainability in America, the impact on wildlife and the environment, and the American dream at 5 p.m. in the Hardin Hall Auditorium.

Both events are free and open to the public.

The challenge, they said, is teaching people what sustainability is and how it can involve nearly every part of their lives; it goes beyond using less and recycling more.

As they travel, the pair is hoping to build an online community of 1 million people who challenge themselves to live more sustainably.

“If we get a million ‘average Americans’ to cut their water, electricity and plastic consumption in half, in one year, it would amount to 18.25 billion gallons of fresh water conserved, 100 million pounds of plastic unused, and — just from electricity savings alone — over 3 million tons of CO2 eliminated,” Davison said.

For more information about Creative Animal Foundation, visit http://creativeanimal.org.