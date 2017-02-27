Crete man dies in single vehicle rollover crash near Pleasant Dale

PLEASANT DALE – Authorities were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover south of Pleasant Dale early Sunday morning. The Seward County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 103 and Denton Road just before 9 a.m.

The investigation showed that a 1997 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Denton Road. The Honda failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 103 and went into the south ditch on Denton Road before rolling numerous times into a field.

The male driver, Soe Doh Moo, 41, of Crete, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers in the Honda. Restraints were in use by the victim. The accident was investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office.