Crete Schools closed Friday over potential threat

BY RRN | May 17, 2019
Crete, Neb. — Crete Public Schools are closed Friday on what was scheduled to be the final day and won’t reopen this academic year according to social media sources.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, this message was posted on the school district’s Facebook page: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, all Crete Public Schools will be closed on Friday, May 17th for the summer.”

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a concerned citizen received an electronic transmission that could be interpreted as a potential threat.

Authorities investigated the threat and turned their results over to school administrations, which then used that information to “formulate their best action plan for their district.”

 

