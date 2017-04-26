Crew for Fall Dawson County Hero Flight announced

The crew for the fourth Dawson County Hero Flight was filled recently. The upcoming flight is set to depart September 27 from the Heartland Military Museum in Lexington and return late September 30. The crew will fly non-stop from Omaha to Washington DC where they will visit the various memorials, including the WWI, Korean and Vietnam Memorials and Arlington National Cemetery.

Dawson County Hero Flight (DCHF) is organized for the sole purpose of honoring American Veterans for all of their sacrifices and service above self. Our mission is to honor our veterans by flying them to Washington D.C. and enabling them to visit THEIR memorials.

During past flights, Nebraska elected officials met the crew at the U.S. Capital.

A flight was put together by a leadership class in 2009, which consisted entirely of World War II veterans.

The first flight from the current committee (Spring of 2016) included the first Vietnam veterans to be included in a Hero Flight.

The Hero Flight concept began locally in Custer County and was adopted by Dick Pierce of Miller for nearly a dozen Buffalo County flights. Mr. Pierce helped get the Dawson County effort off the ground last year.

Each flight is supported by donations, with the first flight funded completely by Dawson County citizens, businesses and civic organizations.

Each flight consists of 25 veterans and their escorts. The escorts are required to pay a small fee but everything else is paid for through the donations.

Veterans chosen for the fourth flight are:

Cozad – Ken Anderson, Alan Anderson.

Eddyville – Stan McFarland, Gary Rhode, Charles Watkinson

Gothenburg – Richard Ostergard, Courtney Schroeder

Lexington – John Kerner, Tom Nelson, Gary Schultz, Alan White

Overton – Larry Johnson

Sumner – Richard Ibach

Ansley – George Govier Jr., Lyle Lovitt

Callaway – Dennis Malcom

Elm Creek – Jack Schubert

Elwood – Ray Yeutter

Eustis – Bob Dutton, Dean Wolf

Kearney – Erwin Cox, James Goedert

Merna – Bruce Kennedy

Oconto – Ron Lauby, Maynard Struempler.

In all, the crew consists of 23 Vietnam veterans, a Korean war veteran and a peacetime veteran, who served in Korea in the late 1950’s. Four services are represented – three Air Force, 18 Army, three Navy and one Marine.

The third flight is leaving today (Wednesday) from the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles with a noon sendoff luncheon. The public is invited to attend.