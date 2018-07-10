Crew for fifth Hero Flight announced

Dawson County, Neb. — The crew for the fifth Dawson County Area Hero Flight was filled recently. The upcoming flight is set to depart September 26 from the Heartland Military Museum in Lexington and return late September 29.

The crew will fly non-stop from Omaha to Washington DC where they will visit the various memorials, including the WWII, Korean and Vietnam Memorials and Arlington National Cemetery.

Dawson County Area Hero Flight (DCHF) is organized for the sole purpose of honoring American Veterans for all of their sacrifices and service above self. Our mission is to honor our veterans by flying them to Washington D.C. and enabling them to visit THEIR memorials.

During past flights, Nebraska elected officials met the crew at the U.S. Capital. The Hero Flight concept began locally in Custer County and was adopted by Dick Pierce of Miller for nearly a dozen Buffalo County flights. Pierce helped get the Dawson County effort off the ground last year.

Each flight is supported by donations, with the first flight funded completely by Dawson County citizens, businesses and civic organizations.

Veterans chosen for the current flight are:

Bertrand – Ricky Booth

Broken Bow – Lloyd Eggleston, Ron Kulhanek and Lloyd Ramsey

Cambridge – James Ellis

Eustis – Don Boerkircher

Gothenburg – Dennis Bihlmaier, John Jensen, Brian Brede, Ron Devine, Irv Miller and David Cheetsos

Holdrege – Richard Klamm

Johnson Lake – Richard Helvey

Lexington – Donald Colvin

Mason City – Eugene Burns

Miller – Delmar Ross

North Platte – Henry Russell, Jr.

Overton – Daniel Nichols, Charles Nelson and Tim White

In all, the crew consists of three Korean War veterans and 18 Vietnam veterans. Three of the four services are represented – five Air Force, 12 Army and four Navy veterans