Crew for Spring Hero Flight Announced

The crew for the third Dawson County Hero Flight was filled recently. The upcoming flight is set to depart April 26 from the Heartland Military Museum in Lexington and return late April 29. The crew will fly non-stop from Omaha to Washington DC where they will visit the various memorials, including the WWI, Korean and Vietnam Memorials and Arlington National Cemetery.

Dawson County Hero Flight (DCHF) is organized for the sole purpose of honoring American Veterans for all of their sacrifices and service above self. Our mission is to honor our veterans by flying them to Washington D.C. and enabling them to visit THEIR memorials.

During past flights, Nebraska elected officials met the crew at the U.S. Capital.

A flight was put together by a leadership class in 2009, which consisted entirely of World War II veterans.

The first flight from the current committee (Spring of 2016) included the first Vietnam veterans to be included in a Hero Flight.

The Hero Flight concept began locally in Custer County and was adopted by Dick Pierce of Miller for nearly a dozen Buffalo County flights. Mr. Pierce helped get the Dawson County effort off the ground last year.

Each flight is supported by donations, with the first flight funded completely by Dawson County citizens, businesses and civic organizations.

Each flight consists of 25 veterans and their escorts. The escorts are required to by a small fee but everything else is paid for through the donations.

Veterans chosen for the current flight are:

Cozad – Charles Bean, Peter Seberger, Delbert Brock, Walt Snyder, Wendell Lawhead, Chauncey Bates and Robert Richards.

Gothenburg – Dale Block

Johnson Lake – Mel Divas

Lexington – Deb Brock, Bob Hagan, Sidney Andersen, Eldon Wheeler, Don Mins, Charles Hueftle, David Jewett, Bob Anderson, Dale Biehl, Terry Geiser, Don Cloyd and Ken Graus.

Overton – Rodney Swanson and Tony Hoos

Sumner – Richard Ibach

Stratton – Art Hawkinson

In all, the crew consists of eight Korean War veterans and 17 Vietnam veterans. Four services are represented – five Air Force, 11 Army, eight Navy and one National Guardsman.

A business after hours is scheduled for early April to raise funds for this and possible additional flights.

More details will be released at a later date.