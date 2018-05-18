Crews restore power to western half of Cozad

Severe thunderstorm wind loosens line, causing power glitch, but crews restore power.

Cozad, Neb. — While Cozad residents were sleeping, a storm packing rain and strong winds…caused the west side of the community to lose power at 3:30 a.m. Friday. Light Commissoner Britt German says it was blowing and raining so hard crews couldn’t see and had quite a time even finding the problem. But German says everything is back up and running. Crews continued making some repairs at 9:00 a.m. German says the power was out on the west half of the community for about 3 hours.

German says strangely enough, some people who live about 2 miles south of Cozad said they didn’t have any wind. German says in Cozad the winds were strong and damaging. German says the storm tore trees down and at the ball fields, the batting cage got wrapped up like a snake and was blown about 300 to 400 yards away.