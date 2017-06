COZAD -Authorities are on the lookout for 44 year-old Sonia Lee, a Dawson County resident. Lee has a Felony Failure to Appear Warrant for Drug charges.

If you see Lee, the Dawson Gosper Crime Stoppers ask that you do not attempt to apprehend her yourself. Instead, call you local Law Enforcement agency or Dawson/Gosper Crimestoppers.

Dawson Gosper Crime Stoppers (308) 784-3837.