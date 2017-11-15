Critics say Nebraska licensing law burdens workforce

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Critics say a Nebraska law that requires licenses for nearly 200 types of work is burdensome and unfair.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that speakers at a meeting Tuesday said the law is holding back Nebraska’s workforce by putting up barriers to work.

The event was sponsored by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska and the Platte Institute.

The Platte Institute says the rules limit entrepreneurship. The Nebraska ACLU says the rules disproportionately impact minorities, military families who frequently relocate, low-income individuals and people with a criminal history.

Both groups are supporting legislation that would create a review process for state licensing rules and boards.

Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete is the bill’s sponsor. She says her goal is to remove unreasonable barriers that stop people from working.