Crop-dusting plane runs out of gas and crashes, pilot unhurt

BY Associated Press | May 16, 2017
BEE, Neb. (AP) _ A pilot has walked away unhurt after he crash-landed his crop-dusting plane in southeast Nebraska.
Bruce Baird told the Lincoln Journal Star   that his plane ran out of fuel around 6:45 p.m. Monday, so he brought it down in a cornfield about 3 miles (5 kilometers) northwest of Bee in Seward County. He says the plane’s fuel warning light wasn’t working and that he had hoped to make it to Seward for a fill-up.  The crash tore off the plane’s wheels, but Baird says he thinks the rest of the aircraft is salvageable. Federal authorities will be investigating the incident.
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
