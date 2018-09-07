Crossroads of America Bigfoot Museum Grand Opening

September 12, 2018 HASTINGS, NE – The first and only Bigfoot museum in Nebraska is hosting their Grand Opening on September 12th 2018, at 10:30am at its attraction location (1205 E. 42nd Street, Hastings, NE 68901). Come and meet Patty, Sassy, and Harriett (The Bigfoot Lady).

This event will be the perfect place to spend the day – admiring all the Bigfoot exhibits, learn and be educated about Sasquatch and the research into this elusive creature here in the Midwest, and hear stories and testimonies from the Crossroads of America Bigfoot Museum owner, Harriett McFeely.

Harriett’s main goal is it bring further knowledge and appreciation of this unique species to all Bigfoot believers and non-believers. Since Hastings is located in central Nebraska, along the I-80 and Hwy 281 intersection – she created Nebraska Bigfoot Crossroad of America.

Harriett’s dream as an eight year old little girl was to follow Bigfoot, enjoy the adventures, educate others, and have a Bigfoot museum full of exhibits for people all over the United States to come and visit. Fun for all ages! Her dream has now become a reality. The Crossroads of America Bigfoot Museum is handicap accessible.

Illustrating What Happens WHEN HISTORY MEETS SCIENCE

Goal: Historical, Educational and Scientific

Educate the “arm-chair enthusiast” or the “boots-on-the-ground” new researchers

For Skeptics and Believers

Harriett is available to speak at meetings, conferences, schools

A perfect field-trip or outing for schools, organizations, groups, etc.

Exhibits include: