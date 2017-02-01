Cub Scouts leader imprisoned for sex assault on teen girl

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Lincoln man has been imprisoned for sexually assaulting a teenage girl he met when he was a Cub Scouts den father.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 40-year-old Matthew Towle was sentenced Tuesday to 13 to 25 years in prison. Towle had pleaded no contest to charges of sexual assault and pornography possession. He was credited with 340 days already served.

Lincoln police say Towle met the 15-year-old girl at a Cub Scouts summer camp in 2015. The two later exchanged sexual texts and Facebook messages. Under Nebraska law, people 19 and over cannot have sexual contact with people under 16.